Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma: You can still seek food assistance despite government shutdown 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is reminding everyone seeking food assistance can still do so despite the government shutdown.

There are more than 1,300 community-based partner agencies throughout central and western Oklahoma.

“We have reached out to our partners in 53 counties and asked that they extend assistance eligibility to anyone who has been impacted by the shutdown,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We expect to see an increase in the number of Oklahomans in need of food assistance as this shutdown continues. No one should be forced to make a choice between paying rent or purchasing food for their family.”

Across the United States, funding for food stamps, school lunches and nutrition for pregnant women and young children is expected to run out next month if the impasse isn’t resolved, experts say.

The largest benefit at risk is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the formal name for food stamps.

The Regional Food Bank receives and distributes commodities from the USDA, which are being delayed due to the shutdown, but it’s the funding from donors that allows the Regional Food Bank to help fill in the gap during the government shutdown.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here or call 405-600-3136.

Those impacted by the shutdown can enter their zip code here to find nearby food pantries or call 405-972-1111.