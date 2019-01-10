× Sooners Picked to Win Big 12 Softball Title

Oklahoma’s softball team is once again the pick by Big 12 coaches to win the conference’s regular season championship.

The Big 12 preseason coaches poll was released Thursday, and the Sooners were the unanimous pick to win the league for the eighth straight year.

OU has been picked first by Big 12 coaches seven straight years and 10 of the last 11 years.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams, so OU received six of the seven first place votes.

Here is the complete preseason poll:

2019 BIG 12 SOFTBALL PRESEASON POLL

Rank Team Points 1. Oklahoma (6)* 36 2. Texas 29 3. Baylor (1) 26 4. Oklahoma State 23 5. Texas Tech 15 6. Iowa State 12 7. Kansas 6

* Unanimous

