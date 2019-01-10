× Spurs Hold Off Thunder to Win in Double Overtime

The San Antonio Spurs had an incredible night shooting from 3-point range and after building a double digit lead survived a resilient effort from the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 154-147 in double overtime on Thursday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 56 points to lead the Spurs, who made 16 of 19 from three-point range, including making their first 14 three-point attempts of the game.

The Thunder fell behind by 16 points but came back to tie the game, getting an alley-oop layup from Jerami Grant with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 130.

DeMar DeRozan had a chance to win the game in regulation but missed, then missed again at the end of the first overtime with a chance to win, after Steven Adams had tied the game at 141 on a dunk.

Adams had left the game in the fourth quarter with an injured ankle, but returned to play in overtime.

The Thunder had four players score at least 20 points and six in double figures.

Paul George led the Thunder with 30 points, but also got a technical foul in the second overtime after making a basket, arguing he should have gotten a foul call.

The Spurs hit the technical free throw to break a 143-143 tie and never trailed again after that.

Russell Westbrook had a triple double, with 24 points, 24 assists, and 13 rebounds.

Jerami Grant had 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Terrance Ferguson had a season high 21 points and made 7 of the Thunder’s 15 three-pointers.

Adams added 19 and Dennis Schroder 14.

OKC shot 51 percent from the field, but the Spurs were even better at 57 percent, with their 16 three-pointers.

Three Spurs had perfect nights from three-point range, with Marco Belinelli going five-for-five, including three straight on three straight possessions in the first half.

Davis Bertans went 4-for-4 beyond the arc, and Bryn Forbes was three-for-three from three-point range.

The Thunder fall to 25-16 on the season, and the two teams will play each other again on Saturday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.