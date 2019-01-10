Tempers flare during Achille city council meeting

ACHILLE, Okla. – It’s no secret that city leaders in the town of Achille have been the subject of several scandals lately.

In October, Achille Mayor David Northcutt was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Two months later, Achille Councilman Lynn Chambers was arrested on drug-related charges.

Now, investigators say Chambers and councilman Bryan Baker are under investigation.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, tempers flared after law enforcement officers asked Baker and Chambers to sign a conflict of interest form to not vote on anything related to the police department.

“I am sick of being in the news every three weeks!” said Baker, slamming his hand on the counter.

“Beating on the table up here, and screaming, no, it shouldn’t have happened like that,” Councilwoman Billie Hughes told KXII.

Achille Mayor Northcutt says he apologizes on behalf of the whole council for the outburst on Tuesday.

“The five trustees will come together and work in a professional manner to make sure the business of the town is running as efficiently and as best as it can be,” said Northcutt.