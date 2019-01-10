Thieves steal “significant portion” of equipment from animal rescue organization

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organizations that helps animals in need during disasters is now asking for the public’s help.

Oklahoma Large Animal First Responders is one of the first organizations on the ground to help rescue and tend to large animals that have been affected by a disaster.

However, they say thieves may hinder their ability to help those animals in the future.

Earlier this week, organizers say an equipment trailer was broken into and a “significant portion” of their rescue equipment was taken.

Organizers say thieves stole ropes, carabiners, hardware, veterinary equipment, tarps, fencing, a generator, lights and other equipment.

The group says that most of the equipment has little value for those outside of a rescue situation.

If you have any information on the theft, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.