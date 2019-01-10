× Training programs kicking off for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is still several months away, now is the time many of the athletes are putting on their running shoes to kick their training into high gear.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has five events that can help runners meet their goals before the big day.

Saturday, Jan. 12 – 7 a.m.: Memorial Marathon Training Run with Camille Herron.

A four-mile run that starts in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, located at 620 N. Harvey. Runners can experience a segment of the new course.

Saturday, Jan. 12- 9 a.m.: Camille Herron’s Training Program.

Whether you’re a beginner or expert, you can likely learn something from Camille’s experiences during the race. The program will be held at the CE&O in the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will begin on April 28 in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum with a brand-new course, finish line and after-race celebration at the Myriad Gardens.