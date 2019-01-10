Two arrested for child neglect after disturbing videos found on child’s phone

ENID, Okla. – Enid detectives say a tip about disturbing images on a cell phone led them to the arrest of three people.

On Jan.9, detectives with the Enid Police Department arrested two adults and one juvenile following a child abuse and neglect investigation.

Officials say it all started when police received a tip that a juvenile’s cell phone may contain images of child pornography.

When detectives tracked down the juvenile and searched the phone, they discovered videos of the child kicking and attempting to taze toddler-aged children and a cat.

Authorities say they also noticed that the videos were shot inside a home with unsanitary conditions.

Ultimately, police went to a home in the 4000 block of E. Willow to check on the welfare of the toddler-aged children seen in the video.

Officials say the children’s mother, 41-year-old Brandy Washburn, refused to allow officers inside the home. They were able to obtain a warrant and found “the conditions within the residence to be worse even than depicted in the videos.”

According to a post by the Enid Police Department, the floors were covered with “filth, animal feces, spoiled food, and beer cans.”

Authorities arrested Washburn and 47-year-old Tracy Jennerjohn on complaints of felony child neglect. The juvenile was also booked into the Community Intervention Center on complaints of felony cruelty to animals and felony child abuse.

The two smaller children were placed in DHS custody.