Woman found shot in alley in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an alley in southwest Oklahoma City.

At around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a strip mall near SW 59th and May in reference to a woman being shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman in the alley behind the building who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Officials say one person is in custody, but it is unclear if he is the shooting suspect.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.