3-year-old Lawton girl hit by car; neighbor blames speeding drivers

LAWTON, Okla. - A 3-year-old Lawton girl was riding her scooter near her driveway when she was struck by a car, but neighbors are saying they’re not surprised.

“I just felt like everything was so quiet. I couldn’t really think straight,” mother, Samantha Morphis said. “It was so hard. I still see it. It’s been really hard since everything happened.”

Neighbor Lori Smallwood says she heard the entire thing.

“It made me sick. That could be one of my kids,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood, who has lived on the street for 11 years, said she wouldn’t even let her own children play on the street.

“There’s cars all the time that speed up and down this road,” Smallwood said.

Morphis’s daughter, Kamryn, was taken to the hospital by ambulance then medi-flighted to OU Children’s.

Photos show her face was badly injured, including scratches and road rash. The most serious, a deep cut on her right eyebrow. Her mom said plastic surgery was required to fix that.

Lawton Police said it followed standard protocol and the driver wasn’t at fault.

“Just speaking with the driver of the vehicle, there was nothing that let us know that the driver was intoxicated or that there was any DUI or anything like that that was involved,” Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said.

Morphis said the man who hit her daughter is the son of a retired Lawton officer. But Lawton P.D. denies that has any connection with the case.

Morphis still thinks more should have been done.

“I honestly think he was speeding,” Morphis said.

Morphis said some of Kamryn’s injuries, like the cut in her eyebrow, could scar later.