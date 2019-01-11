4 the weekend: Remodeling expo, origami exhibition

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is the time of year we dream about warmer days which means it’s the perfect time for the OKC Boat, RV & Tackle Show!

This runs through Sunday at State Fair Park. Tickets are $12 for adults.

Or, if you visit Science Museum Oklahoma, you can take in the ancient art of origami.

“Into the Fold: The Art and Science of Origami” explores paper creations that range from tiny to more than 80 feet long. 30 origami artists are included in this exhibition.

And, the Oklahoma City Remodeling Expo is going on this weekend at Cox Convention Center.

Professionals will be on hand to share their valuable knowledge and bring your ideas to life – or inspire new ones!

