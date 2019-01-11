60-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in SW Oklahoma City; police search for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for the driver of a white Chevy pickup that struck a 60-year-old woman, killing her, early Friday morning.

It happened at 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of S.W. 38th and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

"This morning, I wake up to take my son out to school and we watching this area and a lot of police,” Jorge Esparza told News 4.

Esparza is talking about a heartbreaking scene that unfolded just a few feet away from his house. That’s where 60-year-old Tamara Michele Paulson was killed, instantly, in the middle of a busy road.

"I'm sad for that because it's a person, you know. It's one life,” Esparza said.

According to police, Paulson walked from her home to a nearby Braum’s for breakfast every morning and then walked across Penn to a nearby bus stop where she waited for a bus to take her to work downtown.

Friday morning, while doing that normal, morning routine, she was hit by a pickup.

"A pick up truck, a white Chevy pick up truck, was crossing the street, struck her and then drove off. The driver of that vehicle did not stop to check on her or anything, simply left the scene,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police are searching for that truck, hoping to find the driver.

Right now, police don’t know how fast the driver was traveling but Esparza told News 4 that speeding has been a problem in the area for years.

“I see a lot of people every day, every, every day, walk and walk and cross the street, slow, and the cars don't come to a stop,” Esparza said.

According to police, the white Chevy truck has LED lights, dark tinted windows, sits low to the ground, has an extended cab, possibly has four doors, and after hitting Paulson, has a missing headlight and grill.

If you think you’ve seen that vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

35.467560 -97.516428