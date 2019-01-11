× Attending the inauguration of Kevin Stitt? Here’s what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY – The inauguration of the 28th Governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, is quickly approaching.

The general public is invited to attend the ceremony on January 14 at the Oklahoma State Capitol, but there are a few things you need to know.

Arrival time

The general public is encouraged to be seated by 11 a.m. Seating is first come, first served. The official ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the event here.

Parking

Parking is limited around the capitol. There will be specific parking areas that will be available for the public to access. These lots include the south side guest parking lot and the Will Rogers Memorial Office Building parking lot. After 10:15 a.m. the northwest parking lot and Harn Homestead parking lot will be open to the general public as well. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as parking is first come, first served.

Accessibility

Interpreters for the hearing impaired will be located on the west side of the platform.

Rules

Attendees may not bring gifts for the governor or any other state officials.

No large bags.

No drones of any kind are allowed.

Ceremony

Weather on the day of ceremony may vary. Attendees are asked to come prepared, as the event is held outdoors.

If you’d like to take pictures during the ceremony, Stitt’s team asks attendees to use the #OKTurnaround on all inauguration related social media posts.

Reception

After the inauguration ceremony, there will be a reception inside the capitol where attendees of the inauguration may meet Kevin Stitt, first lady and state-wide elected officials. Cookies and punch will be provided.

The inauguration takes place Monday, January 14 at 11:30 a.m. on the south side of the Oklahoma State Capitol.