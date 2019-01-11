× Baker Mayfield donating all proceeds from clothing sales to Special Olympics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A former Sooner star quarterback is making an impact in the off-season.

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has partnered with Barstool Sports to release a collection of t-shirts and sweatshirts featuring outlines of his look. The items range in price from $30 to $50.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics in the Greater Cleveland Area.

While playing for OU, Mayfield worked with special needs groups regularly.