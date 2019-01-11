Beloved Oklahoma City police K-9 passes away after battle with cancer

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a K-9 officer lost his battle to cancer.

The department announced K-9 Officer Doc passed away Wednesday after battling an aggressive form of cancer.

Doc joined the K-9 Unit in 2012 and served Oklahoma City for seven years.

He was partners with MSgt. Dan Evans, assigned to the Southwest Division, where they worked their career together on the graveyard shift.

According to the department, Doc was responsible for 86 criminal apprehensions and the seizure of approximately 78 pounds of narcotics and over $25,000.

He was surrounded by friends, family and fellow K-9 handlers when he passed away.