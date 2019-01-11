Body camera footage shows arrest of alleged home invasion suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - We're now seeing the exact moment police arrested an alleged suspect in what was a terrifying home invasion.

Officer: "Why'd you run from me?"

Harmon: "I never ran."

Officer: "Dude, you ran from me and jumped the fence. I watched you."

Officers say the alleged suspect, Joseph Harmon, robbed a family inside their own home near S.E. 35th and Shields last month.

One of the victims told police that she heard a noise outside, went to see what it was and was then forced back inside her home by a group of armed men.

A police report states that the suspects also attacked the victim's husband before they stole several items and made their getaway.