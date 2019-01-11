Bodycam video shows path of destruction after Norman car chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Three people were charged after a chaotic car chase followed an armed robbery. Now bodycam video shows the path of destruction left as the three tried to escape capture.

It all started when a man called 911, telling dispatchers he got into a car with alleged driver, Alexis Morales, K.C. Campbell, and Kristopher Pace. That's when he said Campbell pulled a gun on him and robbed him his clothes, shoes, cash, and phone.

According to the affidavit, Pace was "laughing about what was going on during the armed robbery as he filmed."

Not long after the victim called 911, police spotted the suspect's vehicle. The suspects sped through the streets, around traffic, and smashed into a jeep as they barreled through an intersection, before finally crashing out.

All three fled on foot. After one woman got out of her car to check on the driver of the Jeep, police said Campbell allegedly jumped into her car and nearly drove into an officer before crashing again.

Now charges against the three include robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and endangering others while eluding.

Meanwhile, a KFOR viewer who was touched by a the good Samaritan's story, gifted her a new car.