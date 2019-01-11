× Data: More passengers traveled through Will Rogers World Airport in 2018 than ever before

OKLAHOMA CITY – The number of passengers who flew in and out of Will Rogers World Airport in 2018 has set a new record.

According to data released by the Department of Airports, more than 4.3 million people passed through the airport last year.

This is the second year in a row that the airport broke its own traffic records.

Airport officials say the expansion of flights and services helped with the increase.