EMSA medic charged with attempted rape, accused of second separate sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro medic was charged this week with attempting to rape a woman he followed home after a night at a local bar late last month, according to court filings, and is also accused of a second separate sexual assault after going on a date with a former co-worker.

Brandon Michael Doherty, 23, an EMSA EMT, was charged in Oklahoma County district court Thursday with one count of attempted first degree rape and attempted forcible oral sodomy. He was arrested on New Year's Day and remains in the Oklahoma County jail on $125,000 bond. EMSA said Doherty is on administrative leave.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman said she was at a Midwest City bar on December 19 with several people, drinking and playing pool. Eventually, court documents say, the group went to a nearby fast food restaurant and then split up to head home.

But the woman told investigators when she got to her Choctaw house, Doherty was also there, having followed her home and was standing in her driveway uninvited. News 4 does not typically identify people alleging sexual assault. The woman told Choctaw police that she wasn't worried as Doherty was a "medic for EMSA," according to the affidavit.

The woman said Doherty asked to come inside her home and reportedly continued to make sexual advances, and tried to get her to drink with him. The woman told investigators he became physical when she refused. According to court documents, the woman said she kept telling Doherty he needed to leave while he attempted to kiss her, picked her up and took her to the bedroom where he tried to remove her pants, pushed the woman to the floor and became more forceful.

The woman told police she pushed a button on her smart watch, calling the last number dialed, which distracted Doherty long enough for her to escape and lock herself in the bathroom. Choctaw Police were called to her home on December 23.

During an interview with police that same day, Doherty "visibly shaken and sobbing" denied grabbing the victim by the hair or attempting to rape her, but said the woman became upset when he continued to attempt to kiss her, and did locke herself in the bathroom, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After police interviewed Doherty, an EMSA employee contacted investigators to say Doherty told him he did grab the victim by the hair and force her into the bedroom after being repeatedly told no, corroborating the victim's story. The EMSA employee said Doherty told him the victim got away from him and locked herself in the bathroom, "so he yelled at her and left the residence."

On December 31, a Choctaw officer investigating the case interviewed a former EMSA employee who claimed she believed she had been sexually assaulted by Doherty while she was sleeping in October, after the pair had gone on a date. No complaint has been filed in that case.