Enid couple, teenager facing possible felony charges after children found in filthy home

ENID, Okla. -- An Enid couple and a teenaged boy were arrested after police found two young children in a home in deplorable conditions.

47-year-old Tracy Jennerjohn and 41-year-old Brandy Washburn were arrested Wednesday and booked on complaints of felony child neglect. Detective Sergeant Nick John with the Enid Police Department confirms the couple remains at the Garfield County Detention Jail as of Friday afternoon.

"There was dirty trash, animal feces, beer cans thrown throughout the house. Very unsanitary," said Detective Sergeant John.

According to police, the investigation began days prior to the arrests when detectives began looking into possible images of child pornography belonging to a teenaged boy living in the house. That case is not directly related to the most recent arrests and remains under investigation, police say.

"We found video where that subject had been taking a taser-style stun gun and had been filming himself shocking a cat," John told News 4.

Police say video shot in the home on E. Willow Road also showed the teenager kicking and trying to shock the children as well, which is when they noticed the home and the condition it was in.

The two children were taken into protective custody and placed with the Department of Human Services, while the juvenile suspect was booked on complaints of felony cruelty to animals and felony child abuse.

News 4 spoke with Megan Conway, a forensic interviewer with the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.

"It’s not an easy topic and it’s not an easy thing to go through for the family or child and so our hope is that we make that as easy for them as we can," Conway said. "I will say we work very, very well with the police detectives in the Enid community. We have a very strong bond with them and a strong platform when we’re talking about child abuse."

While the council cannot comment specifically on this case, Conway said reporting any suspicions is crucial.

"It is anonymous. Once you report it, you’re not required to do anything else after that. I think a lot of people get nervous that they’re going to contacted once they’ve reported it but it is anonymous and it is our duty," she said.

Suspected cases of child abuse should be reported to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511 or local law enforcement at 911.