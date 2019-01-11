× Enid man arrested for child sex crimes, attempting to destroy evidence, other complaints

ENID, Okla. – A 36-year-old Enid man was arrested Thursday on complaints of possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, using equipment to video a minor in a lascivious manner without consent, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, attempting to destroy evidence, and possession of marijuana.

Joseph Edward Lynn Semrad was booked into the Garfield County Detention Center.

The investigation began when officers were notified of an alleged sex offense committed by Semrad.

When officers made contact with Semrad at his home, he attempted to submerge a cell phone in water and destroy it.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Semrad’s residence,1722 E. Oklahoma, and located numerous cell phones, firearms, and marijuana.

Digital content was discovered that provided evidence of possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and using equipment to video a minor in a lascivious manner without consent.