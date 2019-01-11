“I’ve always strived to do better,” Seven officers promoted in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. – Colleagues, families and friends gathered to celebrate and watch the promotions of seven officers with the Ardmore Police Department.

On Thursday, Ardmore Police Chief Ken Grace promoted two officers to sergeant and five officers to corporal.

“Since I’ve joined the police department, I’ve always strived to do more,” said Sgt. Juan Galicia, who was promoted to sergeant. “This is just another one of those steps for me.”

About six months ago, each officer was given their new rank and then entered a probation period. They had to pass written tests and interviews with the police chief, city manager and Ardmore residents.

“It’s a pretty big deal to them,” Grace told KXII. “They work very hard to get here and accomplish this. We’ve got a very good department. As you’ve heard, crime rates are down. So, things are going well and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Before his promotion, for two and a half years Galicia worked in the investigation division and now supervises other officers on the midnight street patrol.

“I love the streets. I like hands on and being able to just go out and ‘hunt’ more or less. Or just be the first one to respond to the scene,” Galicia said. “I’m just very thrilled that the department has enough trust in me to be able to go out and do what they ask of me.”

Another officer promoted, Corporal Landon Gary, says his experience got him to where he is today.

“We’ve been here a certain amount of time and we’re able to pass a test based off information we’re required to know for a day to day job,” Gary said.

The seven officers promoted are: