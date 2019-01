× Mangum Police search for missing 13-year-old boy

MANGUM, Okla. – The Mangum Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Jimmy didn’t come home from school today and hasn’t made contact with his family.

Jimmy was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, jean pants, and black and white nike shoes.

Any information on Jimmy’s location, please contact the Mangum City Police Department at 580-782-3382.