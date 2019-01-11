× Midwest City officials determine cause of house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Officials have determined the likely cause of a blaze at a home in Midwest City.

Firefighters with the Midwest City Fire Department responded to the area near SE 15th and Air Depot around 9:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put the fire out in approximately 30 minutes from when the first call came into 911.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was likely due to a space heater being too close to a mattress.

There were no reports of any injuries.