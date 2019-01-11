No injuries reported in medical helicopter accident

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Ponca City are investigating after a medical helicopter had an accident near a local airport.

On Friday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a Life Flight helicopter that was on its side.

Officials say the pilot and co-pilot were the only ones on board when the incident occurred. Fortunately, no one suffered any major injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud pop as the helicopter was about to land.

At this point, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will investigate the incident.