Oklahoma bank covering paychecks for federal employees affected by shutdown

TULSA, Okla. – While many families are trying to figure out how to cope during the government shutdown, an Oklahoma bank is making things a little bit easier.

Even though thousands of federal employees are not receiving a paycheck during the shutdown, First Oklahoma Bank says it is treating those customers as if they never missed a deposit.

“We’d like to tell all these federal government employees and others affected by this that we appreciate your service to the country,” bank chairman Tom Bennett said. “We appreciate your business and we’ve got your back.”

Bank officials tell KJRH they created the policy for customers during the last government shutdown.