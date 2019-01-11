Oklahoma City restaurant hoping to reunite owner with lost photo album

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local restaurant is asking for the public’s help as it tries to reunite a photo album with its rightful owner.

Employees at 1492 New World Latin Cuisine discovered that a photo album had been left at the restaurant’s Midtown location.

The restaurant kept the album safe for a while, hoping that the owner would come back for it.

“This photo album that was left quite sometime ago at our restaurant. It was never thrown away because it’s a book full of special moments for someone,” a post on Facebook read.

Since no one came forward to claim the album, the restaurant is asking for the public’s help.

Officials with the restaurant say some of the photos were dated from 1994.