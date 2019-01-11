× Oklahomans feeling the pinch as government shutdown continues

LUTHER, Okla. – We know the partial government shutdown is impacting government employees and their families, but now we are seeing a trickle-down effect for others in the community.

Recently, a Luther family says they were unable to begin a project in their yard and were forced to postpone it for a local concrete business.

Danny Scott runs a custom concrete business. He says he’s starting to run into this problem more and more as the shutdown goes on.

“When you’re the breadwinner and you’re used to bringing in the bread and the bread goes from a slice to crumb, it’s hard to deal with,” Scott said.

“I felt awful telling Danny to hold off on the project,” said Audrey Stoner, whose husband works for the FBI. “Yes, we will eventually do it. We just don’t know when. How long is this going to take?”

The family is now having to explain to their young kids why money is tighter than usual.

As for Scott, he’s concerned for his employees who are losing work as well.