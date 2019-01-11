‘Pine Pantry’ box coming to Oklahoma City elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY – A box that helps families in need is coming to an Oklahoma City elementary school.

On Jan. 16, Andrew Johnson Elementary School will become the sixth location to host a ‘Pine Pantry.’ Pine Pantry is a community-supported free food pantry.

Each pantry is free-standing and provides a space for donors to “leave what they can” and for those in need to “take what they need.”

Organizers say Pine Pantry cuts down on some of the barriers people may face at a traditional food pantry.

Pine Pantry accepts non-perishable food donations and toiletries. They do not accept books, clothing, perishable food or household items.

Donations can be dropped off at any time and donors simply open the doors and place items inside the box.