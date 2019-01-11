× Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Sometime before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run scene involving a pedestrian near S.W. 38th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirm to News 4 that the pedestrian has died as a result of his or her injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area since Pennsylvania Ave. is blocked off between Grand and S.W. 40th St.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other details are being released.