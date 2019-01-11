× Police investigating terrifying armed robbery at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a terrifying armed robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Oklahoma City police were called to a home near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd. around 3 a.m. on Friday following a robbery.

Investigators say a man broke into the home and fired a single round.

Officials say the residents hid in a back bedroom while the shooter then stole some items from the home and fled the scene.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

At this point, we don’t know exactly what the thief took and do not have a description of the suspect.

If you have information that can help in the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.