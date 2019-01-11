× Push at Oklahoma State Capitol to make Narcan available in schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – There is a push at the Oklahoma State Capitol to have Narcan readily available in schools.

Narcan is often used by police officers and health care officials to reverse opioid overdoses.

Supporters say the drug would only be administered by nurses and designated school officials, who would have to go through special training.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 692 unintentional overdose deaths in 2015 – of those, half were opioid-related.

“Naloxone has saved over 50 lives in the last 18 months,” Terri White, the commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, told News 4 in April of 2017. “We know it will save countless more, if people have access to it.”