Schlitterbahn mum on plans for water park where boy died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The operators of a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated aren’t saying whether the attraction will open for the upcoming season.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said Friday in an email that the Texas-based company doesn’t have an announcement “at this time” about the park where Caleb Schwab died in 2016 on a 17 story-slide that was billed as the world’s largest.

A water park co-owner has been arrested in connection with the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas. Caleb was decapitated while riding in one of the park’s water slides. The raft he was in went airborne, killing him and injuring two other women.

Work began last year to dismantle the slide, called Verruckt, meaning “insane” in German. And prosecutors have charged several people, including the water park co-owner, Jeffrey Henry, alleging that shoddy planning and maintenance led to Caleb’s death.

Verruckt, the world’s tallest water slide, required two to three riders to be strapped in a raft with a total weight between 400 and 500 pounds. The slide was certified by Guinness World Records in May 2014 as the world’s tallest water slide.

Season passes for 2019 for the Kansas City, Kansas, park aren’t available on Schlitterbahn’s website. But they are available at the company’s four Texas locations, which open for spring break. Prosapio says those locations are a “focus.”