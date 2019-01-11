“She loved them more than anything,” Family grieving after mother of three killed in Oklahoma car crash

DURANT, Okla. – “When you were sad or crying, she always found a way to make you laugh or smile,” said Rejeana Gaither of her sister-in-law Cricket Sims.

Sims, 31, was killed in a car crash in Durant earlier this week.

According to KXII, the driver of the vehicle Sims was in, Casey Sallee “ran a stop sign, colliding with a truck headed in the other direction on 12th Avenue.” Sims was riding in the backseat.

“All I saw was the car in the yard and the truck up against the tree,” said Bobby Houck, whose family lives near the scene of the incident.

Police say Sallee and another passenger ran from the scene. Sallee was on probation at the time of the wreck and has a criminal history that includes convictions of meth possession and burglary, according to KXII.

“He ran from the accident and just left my sister laying there. So he didn’t call for help or try to get her help, and that might have saved her. I don’t know,” Gaither said. “He took the coward way out and he ran. And I think he deserves to be in jail.”

Sims was killed in the crash. She leaves behind three children, with the youngest being three years old.

“She loved them more than anything on this earth. And she’d do anything for them,” Gaither said. “If everybody in the world could have known Cricket, then they would have always had a smile on their face cause that’s just what she brought to you.”

Sallee was arrested and faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

If he is convicted, he would face up to a $10,000 fine or up to 10 years in prison.