Suspect in Jayme Closs kidnapping identified as 21-year-old man

Authorities say they have jailed a 21-year-old man on kidnapping and homicide charges in the October killing of a Wisconsin couple and abduction of their teen daughter, who was found alive.

Douglas County Sheriff Thomas Dalbec said at a news conference Friday that 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested Thursday after Jayme Closs was found near the Town of Gordon, where Patterson lives.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says investigators believe Patterson killed Jayme’s parents because he wanted to abduct her, and that Patterson “took many steps to hide his identity.”

Wisconsin authorities say they believe 13-year-old Jayme Closs was “the only target” of Patterson’s, adding that he had no prior criminal record.

Suspect Jake T. Patterson was pulled over in a car nearby and arrested, said Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec. He has yet to be charged. https://t.co/OVpW3yHpfx pic.twitter.com/fwxbNlGfpq — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) January 11, 2019

Fitzgerald says Jayme managed to escape from a cabin on Thursday and approached a woman who was walking her dog. That woman alerted a nearby neighbor, who called 911.

Dalbec says Patterson was arrested based on a description of his vehicle that Jayme was able to provide.

Fitzgerald says Closs was medically cleared, is out of the hospital and is being interviewed by law enforcement.

Patterson is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.