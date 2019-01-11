Tulsa business owner stunned after racial slur left on business

TULSA, Okla. – Monique Washington was stunned when she went to work and found a racial slur spray painted on her business.

“I turn around and I notice the words that kind of stab you in the heart whenever you read it, anytime you see it. I was just like, ‘Wow… wow. Right in front of my business,” Washington told KJRH.

The ‘Physiques by Monique’ owner was able to get the mess cleaned up, but it still left a lasting mark on her heart.

“I was extremely emotional but what’s funny is I was never angry. I was just extremely hurt. Just to read those words, just to know that it was probably directed towards me because I’m the only African American business owner right here,” she said.

Several organizations around the community offered their support to Washington, who says the only way to fight this kind of hate is with love.

Police are now looking at surveillance video from surrounding businesses to find a suspect.