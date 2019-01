WARR ACRES, Okla. – Police in Warr Acres are asking the public for help in identifying two alleged robbery suspects.

According to police, officers were called to Metro PCS in reference to a possible robbery.

Police say they are now trying to identify two people wanted in connection to the incident.

Authorities posted photos of the alleged suspects on their Facebook page.

If you have any information, call investigators at (405)789-3329.