× Convicted murderer Anthony Palma identified as inmate killed in state prison

MCALESTER, Okla. — Convicted murderer Anthony Palma has been identified as the inmate killed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, officials confirmed Saturday.

Medical staff could not revive Palma, and a doctor pronounced him dead at 8:55 p.m., according to the ODOC.

Palma had been in ODOC custody since December 2017.