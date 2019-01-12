Convicted murderer Anthony Palma identified as inmate killed in state prison
MCALESTER, Okla. — Convicted murderer Anthony Palma has been identified as the inmate killed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, officials confirmed Saturday.
Anthony Palma was serving a life-without-parole sentence after being convicted in 2017 for the murder of Kirsten Hatfield. Hatfield, who was 8-years-old at the time, disappeared from her Midwest City home in 1997.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a correctional officer on a routine security check found Palma around 7:30 p.m. Friday unresponsive inside his maximum-security cell he shared with another inmate. His cellmate is believed to be responsible for his death.
Medical staff could not revive Palma, and a doctor pronounced him dead at 8:55 p.m., according to the ODOC.
Palma had been in ODOC custody since December 2017.