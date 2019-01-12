Hundreds gather for first OKC Memorial Marathon training run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearly 300 runners kicked off training for the OKC Memorial Marathon early Saturday morning.

"This race really is about the celebration of life. We are so grateful that you help us carry that mission forward. We really are changing the course and the city as we run and you guys are a big part of that and so thank you for that," Kari Watkins, Race Director for the OKC Memorial Marathon, told today's runners.

Runners took off from the race start line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and ran about 4 miles along the new course.

Camille Herron, three time Memorial Marathon winner and women’s record holder, inspired the runners about the Run to Remember, reminding everyone this race is a celebration of life.

"You have to find sources of positive inspiration to keep you going, so whether you’re training or you’re racing, you have to think about why you are doing this," said Herron.

There’s a lot of excitement about the 2019 Memorial Marathon, coming up on April 28. Highlights include a new course, new Finish Line at Hudson and Sheridan and a Finish Line Festival.

