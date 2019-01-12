× Norman fire displaces two families, kills three kittens

NORMAN, Okla. – A fire displaces two families and kills three kittens at an apartment near 24th Ave NW and Main St. Saturday afternoon.

Norman FD confirmed heavy damage to upstairs unit where fire started, and the unit below suffered from water damage.

Three adult cats were rescued from the scene, but three kittens died due to fatal injuries caused by the damages.

No humans were injured in this incident.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.