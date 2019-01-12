× ODOC investigating inmate homicide at Oklahoma State Penitentiary

McALESTER, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide that took place Friday night at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

A correctional officer doing a routine security check around 7:30 p.m. found a male, maximum-security inmate unresponsive inside his cell on C-Unit.

His cellmate is believed responsible for the murder.

Medical staff could not revive the inmate, and a doctor pronounced him dead at 8:55 p.m.

ODOC is withholding identification of the deceased inmate until his next of kin can be located and notified.

The cellmate will be identified if charged with a crime.

ODOC’s Office of Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations is investigating the death.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The two inmates were serving life sentences for first-degree murder.