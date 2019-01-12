ODOC searching for GPS walkaway

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a man who walked away from GPS supervision Jan. 7.

Dewayne Lopez Jr., 28, was serving 5 years for stolen property possession and car theft when he ran from his probation and parole officers. His convictions were out of Oklahoma County.

He is described as Hispanic, 5′ 8″ tall, weighing about 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.