Oklahoma House votes to ban members from livestreaming video

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Your Facebook friends might be livestreaming videos, but your Oklahoma state representatives won’t be – at least not on the job.

The Journal-Record reports that the Oklahoma House voted along party lines to ban its own members from making videos on the House floor.

House Majority Whip Terry O’Donnell defended the rule. The Republican said the ban protects members from being recorded against their will and noted that House media staff already livestreams and records video and audio of chamber discussions.

Democrats including Rep. Meloyde Blancett objected to the move. She said that when the official video feed crashes some members use their own livestreams to talk with constituents.

Senate and House members met Tuesday to vote on session rules and leaders .

Oklahoma’s 2019 legislative session starts Feb. 4.