Saturday visitation cancelled at Dick Conner Correctional Center K/M Unit

HOMINY, Okla. – Visitation at K/M Unit of Dick Conner Correctional Center is cancelled Saturday due to an inmate fight.

Two inmates were sent to area hospitals for treatment after the fight. None of their injuries appear life-threatening.

Sunday visitation for K/M Unit is still taking place, but that could change due to issues resulting from the incident.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will notify the public if Sunday visitation is cancelled.

ODOC is investigating Saturday’s fight. No staff members were injured.

For more information on facility visitation, you can contact DCCC at 918-594-1300.