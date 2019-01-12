× Thunder Set to Retire Nick Collison’s No. 4 Jersey

Mr. Thunder will be immortalized forever.

The Thunder announced Saturday that they’ll retire Nick Collison’s number four jersey March 20th against the Raptors.

It’s the first jersey the Thunder organization has retired since moving to OKC.

Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett said in the teams release, “I am thrilled that Nick Collison will be the first Thunder player to have their number retired in Oklahoma City. He has cemented himself as part of the fabric of this community and our organization by setting an example of commitment, hard work and authenticity. Congratulations Nick.”

“Nick Collison’s career in Oklahoma City was unique. Unique in that he helped create the internal standards for work ethic, selflessness, citizenship and ‎professionalism for an organization that was starting from scratch. Unique in that as a role player, he embedded himself as a legacy player for the Thunder because of his consistency both in times of success and adversity and respect for his teammates and the organization,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti in the teams release. “It is fitting that Nick will continue his unique and singular relationship with the organization by being our first retired number.”

Collison played his entire 15 year career with the Thunder organization. Collsion retired after the 2017-18 season. The 12th overall pick out of Kansas in 2003 ended up scoring 5,359 points, grabbing 4,701 rebounds and notching nearly a thousand assists in his career.

Collison’s number four jersey is already in the rafters at Kansas as it was retired in 2003.