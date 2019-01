× Warr Acres house fire turns fatal overnight

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A smoke investigation turned into a fatal fire around 11 p.m. Friday night at a home near NW 46th Terr. and Ann Arbor Ave.

Warr Acres FD was called to the scene to investigate a report of smoke.

Bethany and Yukon fire crews were called in to assist with the fire.

It is unconfirmed how many people were found inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.