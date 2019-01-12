× Man in custody after Yukon police shut down several roads due to alleged standoff

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities confirm a man is in custody after Yukon Police Department shut down several streets due to an alleged standoff.

“There was a man recently (shortly before 5 p.m.) outside the Yukon Police Department. He was overheard telling his family he wanted to commit suicide by cop. He was taken into custody without incident, with no injuries and no damage to property,” said a representative for the Yukon Police Department.

Witnesses say Main Street and Ranchwood are both blocked to handle the situation.

A person inside the Yukon on Wheels skating rink told a News 4 photographer they were kept inside with no explanation, but they have been released since that time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.