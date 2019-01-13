Boil order lifted for Sardis Lake Water Authority

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – The boil order for the Sardis Lake Water Authority in Pushmataha County has been lifted, according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

Officials say the water is now safe for human consumption.

The boil order was issued due to high turbidity in the water and loss of pressure following a line break. State and federal regulations require that customers be notified, if, at any time, public drinking water is determined to be unsafe.

The following water systems purchase water from the Sardis Lake Water Authority, and are also no longer under the boil order: