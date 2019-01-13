Man arrested in Tulsa after Uber driver shot

TULSA, Okla. – An Uber driver in Tulsa is recovering after he was shot while picking up a customer.

Police responded to the area near 41st and Memorial in reference to a shooting around midnight Sunday.

When police arrived, the victim, an Uber driver, said he was picking up a customer from a motel when the customer jumped in his vehicle and told him to drive.

The victim said as he was driving off, a group of men got into the car and started fighting. He took off, leaving the men behind.

According to FOX 23, he said he then heard a gunshot and felt a bullet graze his arm and ear.

Not long after the incident, police saw a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police pulled the vehicle over and say the victim identified Joseph Almader as the shooter.

Almader was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on more than seven complaints.