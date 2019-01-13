Neighbors on edge after man found shot dead in Northside neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Some neighbors shocked, others say it's not surprising at all after a man is murdered in a north metro neighborhood.

It happened Sunday at 2:30 a.m. Police found the man shot to death in front of a residence. They have not yet released his identity or further information from the investigation.

"My mom woke up when she saw a lot of lights in her room," said Melissa Winston.

Just across the street from her bedroom window were police cars swarming the area, and investigators hard at work.

"I'm hoping that they find out because they said they didn't have any suspect," Winston said.

She was shocked by the incident, and said as far as she knows, this type of thing is unusual for the area.

"Over here it's just unheard of," Winston said, "you don't usually have stuff like this happen over here."

The murder is already the sixth this year in Oklahoma City, and Winston wants to see police step up patrols around that neighborhood.

"Because this is kind of random, you never know," Winston said. "Sometimes it can be like a domino effect and other things can happen. People just kind of don't value life like they used to."

But some neighbors, like Rebecca Luther, insist it's already reached that point.

"It's frequent, very frequent," Luther said. "There's always a police car around here somewhere."

It's so bad, she said, that she's decided to move away, this homicide only confirming her uneasiness.

"It's just unsafe. This whole area's unsafe. You can't let your kids out to play because there's always something going on," Luther said.