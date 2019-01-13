Oklahoma parents charged after 3-year-old found with 17-pound tumor dies

LAWTON, Okla. – The parents of a 3-year-old Oklahoma girl who died from cancer after a tumor grew to be 17 pounds (8 kilograms) have been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The Lawton Constitution reports that records show 49-year-old Henry Clarence Lilly III and 42-year-old Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly made their initial court appearances Thursday in Lawton. Records show each are charged with first-degree manslaughter, accused of not providing medical care. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.

Comanche County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 3 were called to a camper near a lake near Lawton about an unconscious child. The girl was taken to a hospital where she died. According to the Lawton Constitution, six other children were found living in the camper.

The state medical examiner found the child had cancer. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the child had a 17-pound tumor.

A publicly listed phone number for the parents could not be found.